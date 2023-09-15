Cooperative Department organises Awareness Programme in Gurez

Bandipora, Sep 15: The Cooperative Department Bandipora Friday organised awareness cum felicitation programme at Bagtore Gurez.
A statement said that the programme was attended by Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Headquarter Kashmir, Mohammad Muqsit; Assistant Registrar Headquarter, Mushtaq Ahmad Makhdoomi; Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Bandipora, Bilal Hassan; Assistant Registrar Bandipora, Mohammad Muqaddas Hussain besides other officers.
The Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies emphasized the importance of cooperation in building a prosperous community. He highlighted the numerous successes achieved by cooperatives in Bagtore Gurez and their role in fostering economic development and social cohesion.
One of the highlights of the programme was the felicitation of outstanding cooperative members who have made significant contributions to the community's welfare. These dedicated individuals were recognized for their unwavering commitment to cooperative principles and their role in improving the quality of life for local residents.
In addition to the felicitation ceremony, informative sessions and workshops to raise awareness about the benefits of cooperative initiatives were also held. Experts in various fields provided valuable insights into cooperative management, sustainable agriculture practices, and financial literacy, empowering attendees with knowledge to enhance their cooperative ventures.