Cooperative Department organises Awareness Programme in Gurez

A statement said that the programme was attended by Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Headquarter Kashmir, Mohammad Muqsit; Assistant Registrar Headquarter, Mushtaq Ahmad Makhdoomi; Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Bandipora, Bilal Hassan; Assistant Registrar Bandipora, Mohammad Muqaddas Hussain besides other officers.

The Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies emphasized the importance of cooperation in building a prosperous community. He highlighted the numerous successes achieved by cooperatives in Bagtore Gurez and their role in fostering economic development and social cohesion.