'Cooperative Movement forms core of India's economic upliftment'

She was speaking as the chief guest at a program organised by the Department of Cooperatives Udhampur at CFC Battal.

Cooperative Society Majalta in collaboration with HPAA Good Deep Foundation organised the programme. The programme aimed to appreciate the young female entrepreneurs who stitched national tricolours on the occasion of Independence Day.

Over 50 girls from the area participated in the programme. These girls were trained for self-employment by imparting tailoring training by the HPAA Good Deep Foundation. They were provided with all the necessary materials to make the flags by the Cooperative Society Majalta. They worked tirelessly to produce high-quality flags, which were then supplied throughout the District. The program was a huge success.