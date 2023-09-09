'Cooperative Movement forms core of India's economic upliftment'

Udhampur, Sep 9: Vice Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Udhampur, Juhi Manhas Pathania, today strongly batted for the promotion of Cooperative movement.
She was speaking as the chief guest at a program organised by the Department of Cooperatives Udhampur at CFC Battal.
Cooperative Society Majalta in collaboration with HPAA Good Deep Foundation organised the programme. The programme aimed to appreciate the young female entrepreneurs who stitched national tricolours on the occasion of Independence Day.
Over 50 girls from the area participated in the programme. These girls were trained for self-employment by imparting tailoring training by the HPAA Good Deep Foundation. They were provided with all the necessary materials to make the flags by the Cooperative Society Majalta. They worked tirelessly to produce high-quality flags, which were then supplied throughout the District. The program was a huge success.
Pathania said that cooperative movement constitutes the core of India’s growth story. Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji is himself manning this department at the Centre and trying to give new directions and dimensions to it, its operations and social impact.
Pathania appreciated the young girls and highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government to empower the Cooperatives. She emphasised the role these societies play in the development of the country by providing support to the weak and marginalized. She further praised the present Government for the steps taken to strengthen the Cooperative movement in India
Pathania distributed prize money earned by the girls and thanked HPAA Good Foundation for collaborating with the Cooperative Society and making the program a success. The program was organised by Neeraj Wadera, Assistant Registrar Cooperatives Majalta and his team including Paramjit Singh and other Assistant Registrars Udhampur District. DDC Majalta, Amit Sharma, Monika Tak Sarpanch Battal, Makhan Lal President Cooperative Societies, Majalta also remained present on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the girls and encouraged them to continue their hard work.
Cooperative Society Majalta informs that it plans to organize more such programs in the future to promote the development of girls in the region.