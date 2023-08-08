Cooperative Sector top priority for District Administration: DC Anantnag 

Anantnag, Aug 8: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, SF Hamid today inaugurated the District level Cooperative Mela under the theme of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Administration aims to achieve prosperity in the district, especially the rural areas through the mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’. He further added that the Administration is committed to strengthening cooperatives by bringing transparency, modernisation, and creating competitiveness. He said to achieve this, full support shall be provided to all stakeholders.
The DC while interacting with members of various cooperative societies highlighted the role they can play in enhancing the Self- employment opportunities.
During the Mela, various line departments installed stalls for creating awareness and giving live demonstrations.
The participants, especially the members of cooperative societies visited the stalls and interacted with staff of the concerned departments about the schemes and financial incentives available.