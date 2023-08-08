Cooperative Sector top priority for District Administration: DC Anantnag 

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Administration aims to achieve prosperity in the district, especially the rural areas through the mantra of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’. He further added that the Administration is committed to strengthening cooperatives by bringing transparency, modernisation, and creating competitiveness. He said to achieve this, full support shall be provided to all stakeholders.

The DC while interacting with members of various cooperative societies highlighted the role they can play in enhancing the Self- employment opportunities.