'Cooperative Societies engines of rural economy'

The Secretary Cooperatives underlined the need to inculcate the spirit of collective responsibility of all members which, she said holds key to the formation of a successful Cooperative Society. She advised the Cooperative Department to extend all support to the newly-formed Cooperative Societies in availing the incentives under various flagship schemes of the Department like Yuva Sehkar, Ayushman Sehkar, Food Processing Unit etc.

Making a special reference to the indulgence of youth under the Youth Club initiative of Mission Youth Project, Yasha Mudgal advised the DDC Ramban to help link the Department with enterprising youth to start gainful ventures. She also asked the Deputy Registrar to extend handholding to aspiring entrepreneurs so that they get a level playing field in competitive commercial markets.