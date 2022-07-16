'Cooperative Societies engines of rural economy'

Ramban, July 16: Describing cooperative movement as an engine of the rural economy, Secretary Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgal, on Saturday asked the District Administration to engage more youth in setting up viable Cooperative Societies across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Secretary made these remarks during a function – Sehkar Se Samridhi – here today to felicitate the members of 28 newly-formed Cooperatives Societies of district Ramban.
Addressing the gathering, She highlighted the huge potential of new schemes of the Department that can help revive the Cooperative movement which shall help prospective entrepreneurs to venture into gainful employment.
The Secretary Cooperatives underlined the need to inculcate the spirit of collective responsibility of all members which, she said holds key to the formation of a successful Cooperative Society. She advised the Cooperative Department to extend all support to the newly-formed Cooperative Societies in availing the incentives under various flagship schemes of the Department like Yuva Sehkar, Ayushman Sehkar, Food Processing Unit etc.
Making a special reference to the indulgence of youth under the Youth Club initiative of Mission Youth Project, Yasha Mudgal advised the DDC Ramban to help link the Department with enterprising youth to start gainful ventures. She also asked the Deputy Registrar to extend handholding to aspiring entrepreneurs so that they get a level playing field in competitive commercial markets.
Laying emphasis on promoting the formation of Cooperatives in local produce, Yasha Mudgal appreciated the idea floated by DDC Member Renuka Katoch in exploring new Societies in the food and vegetable sector like Kasroor, Guchhis and other forest produce. She also focused on scaling up Anardana through the Cooperative movement.
Yasha Mudgal also asked the DDC Ramban to identify suitable land for the construction of Cooperative Super Bazaars in Ramban District to provide FMCG and other products at affordable and subsidised prices, besides helping in the marketing of products made by local Societies.