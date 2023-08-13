Copper Kandkari continues to create livelihood opportunities across Kashmir

Shopian: Inside a small tin shed erected on the rooftop of his single-story house nestled among thick apple orchards in Pargochi, a somnolent village some 6 kms from south Kashmir Shopian town, Aijaz Ahmad is engraving floral motifs on a copper plate using a ball peen hammer and a sharp chisel.

Like a seasoned artist, he knits his brows in concentration while chiselling a design on the workpiece.

Ahmad (26) works long hours for the past five years to earn his livelihood.

"I earn between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25, 000 per month", says Ahmad.

Copperware has been an inseparable part of Kashmiri tradition. It traces its origin back to Central Asia, some seven hundred years ago. Popularising copperware in Kashmir has been mostly credited to Islamic scholar Mir Syed Ali Hamdani ( RA). He engaged craftsmen from Iran to train and guide local artisans.