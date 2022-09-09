Court cannot stop govt from bringing law in Parliament on cryptocurrencies: SC

"There is no actionable cause for a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The Court cannot interdict the Government from bringing a legislative proposal before Parliament, the bench said.

At the outset, the court said, "What kind of plea is this? Government has made an inter-ministerial committee (IMC), so you filed a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution? You want to challenge the proposed law. You're going by RTI response."

Advocate Prabhat Kumar, appearing for the firm, said the finance minister had announced in the budget speech that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender nor are they safe and now the government is saying they will make a law.