Covid vaccination program success can boost economic growth: India Inc

Hailing crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister also urged people to keep following COVID protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard. T V Narendran, president of industry chamber CII, said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been hugely successful in delivering on the COVID vaccination program, the largest in the world driven by indigenously manufactured vaccines, which can boost economic growth."