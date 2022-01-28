COVID vaccination, testing camp held at Aryans campus

In a statement, the varsity said that a day-long camp to conduct Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR), Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) along with vaccination for teenagers of 15 years and above was organised in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab.

“The staff, faculty members, workers, and residents from nearby villages including Alampur, Nepra, Thuha, etc. gave their samples for the testing. More than 165 samples were collected & 80 people were vaccinated in this camp.