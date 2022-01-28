COVID vaccination, testing camp held at Aryans campus

Srinagar, Jan 28: A special free COVID testing and vaccination camp was conducted at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura near Chandigarh.
In a statement, the varsity said that a day-long camp to conduct Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR), Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) along with vaccination for teenagers of 15 years and above was organised in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab.
“The staff, faculty members, workers, and residents from nearby villages including Alampur, Nepra, Thuha, etc. gave their samples for the testing. More than 165 samples were collected & 80 people were vaccinated in this camp.
Dr. AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said “ we have organised this camp in wake of the steep rise of COVID -19 positive cases. The testing and vaccination would help in establishing the status of the COVID situation and protection in the campus and surrounding area.”
He appealed to the staff and community members to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.