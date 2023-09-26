Cracking Open Opportunities: Rasheed transforms into a job provider with walnut processing unit

Kupwara, Sep 26: In the quaint village of Niechhama Rajwar, Handwara, just two years ago, Abdul Rasheed Mir could often be found in the sun-dappled courtyard of his home, diligently peeling walnuts alongside his family.
Little did he know that a life-altering encounter was about to unfold right there on that very spot. It was a day like any other when a horticulture department employee arrived, carrying with them the seeds of opportunity. With a twinkle of possibility in their eyes, they shared the news with Rasheed about the prospect of setting up a walnut processing unit.
Eager to transform his humble walnut-peeling routine into something greater, Rasheed swiftly took action. He journeyed to the Horticulture Department in Kupwara, where he submitted an application form for this promising endeavour. Little did he realize that, out of the 3,500 hopeful applicants, fate would favour him when the draw was held. With his name drawn from the proverbial hat, Rasheed's journey from job seeker to job giver had officially begun.
Rasheed, who has been in the walnut business since 2002, would previously sell up to 7 quintals of walnut kernels, but after setting up his plant, he was able to sell more than 40 quintal kernels last year, and this year he anticipates a roaring business of more than Rs 2 crore.
The "Rajwar Walnut Processing Unit" is managed by Rasheed and his two younger siblings in their hometown. People from all across Handwara come to Rasheed's unit with their walnuts for peeling, so it's not only him who does the walnut peeling. "Earlier, peeling walnuts would take weeks; now, it only takes five minutes to process fifty kilogrammes of walnuts in the peeler machine," he said.
Rasheed said that his unit has been sponsored by the horticulture department to the tune of Rs 40 lakh. "The unit includes a concrete shed, walnut peeler and washer, kernel grader, vacuum packing machine, drier and genset,".
"Setting up a walnut processing unit has empowered me to supply fresh kernels to domestic and world markets. Even I have received orders from gulf countries for kernels," said Rasheed.
At a time when unemployed youth across Kashmir are perturbed with regard to earning their livelihood, Rasheed has become a beacon of hope for others. He is presently rendering employment to more than twenty youths. "I have always yearned to be a job giver instead of a job seeker and this passion has helped me to hone my skills and earn a name and fame in my area," he added.
"Those working at my unit do not get a break-even in winter. They work throughout the year. The workers get a salary ranging from Rs 8000-12000 depending on their experience," Rasheed added.
"I really feel for those educated unemployed youth who are sitting idle at home and doing nothing with regard to earning their livelihood, in fact, they have become a burden on their families. We must not run after government jobs, instead, we should start our own ventures to become self-reliant," he added.