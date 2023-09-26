Cracking Open Opportunities: Rasheed transforms into a job provider with walnut processing unit

Little did he know that a life-altering encounter was about to unfold right there on that very spot. It was a day like any other when a horticulture department employee arrived, carrying with them the seeds of opportunity. With a twinkle of possibility in their eyes, they shared the news with Rasheed about the prospect of setting up a walnut processing unit.

Eager to transform his humble walnut-peeling routine into something greater, Rasheed swiftly took action. He journeyed to the Horticulture Department in Kupwara, where he submitted an application form for this promising endeavour. Little did he realize that, out of the 3,500 hopeful applicants, fate would favour him when the draw was held. With his name drawn from the proverbial hat, Rasheed's journey from job seeker to job giver had officially begun.