Craft Mela inaugurated at Boulevard

Srinagar: Boulevard is to play host to a ‘craft mela’, a unique handicraft and handloom exhibition showcasing the exquisite art and craft of Kashmir. The exhibition has been put together by the office of the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir.
Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar inaugurated the exhibition.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director H&H Kashmir expressed that the Exhibition will give artisans, weavers and Cooperative societies a suitable marketing platform to sell their genuine products directly to the buyers and further will give the tourists visiting Kashmir an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Kashmir.
Director expressed that this exhibition will appeal to the connoisseur and the consumer alike as our skilled artisans have been giving creative expression to their rich folklore through this medium for centuries.
The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition is the variety of craft products presenting the rich culture of the valley that are on display/sale.
The 10-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina, Kani and other crafts. Boulevard Exhibition is the 8th physical exhibition of the year 2022 that has been organized by the Department of H&H Kashmir within and outside the UT this year.
The department is conscious of the fact that the inventory of the artisans has piled up due to COVID pandemic and platforms like this will be provided to the artisans both within and outside the UT so as to sell their products.