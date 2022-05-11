Craft Mela inaugurated at Boulevard

Director expressed that this exhibition will appeal to the connoisseur and the consumer alike as our skilled artisans have been giving creative expression to their rich folklore through this medium for centuries.

The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition is the variety of craft products presenting the rich culture of the valley that are on display/sale.

The 10-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina, Kani and other crafts. Boulevard Exhibition is the 8th physical exhibition of the year 2022 that has been organized by the Department of H&H Kashmir within and outside the UT this year.