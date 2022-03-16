Craft Mela inaugurated at Gulmarg

Baramulla: Gulmarg is playing host to a ‘craft mela’, a unique handicraft exhibition showcasing the exquisite art and craft of Kashmir.
As per the statement, the exhibition has been put together jointly by the office of the Development Commissioner Handlooms, Government of India and Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir.
The Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated the exhibition in presence of the officers of the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and J&K Cable Car project.
Speaking on the occasion the Director H&H Kashmir said that the exhibition will give artisans a suitable marketing platform to sell their beautiful products directly to the buyers and further will give the tourists visiting Gulmarg an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Kashmir.
The 14-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina, Kani and other crafts.
Gulmarg Exhibition is the second physical exhibition of the year 2022 that has been organized by the Department of H&H Kashmir within the UT this year.
Department is also organising another 15 days exhibition of similar nature at Pahalgam scheduled to be held from March 22.