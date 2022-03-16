Craft Mela inaugurated at Gulmarg

The Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated the exhibition in presence of the officers of the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and J&K Cable Car project.

Speaking on the occasion the Director H&H Kashmir said that the exhibition will give artisans a suitable marketing platform to sell their beautiful products directly to the buyers and further will give the tourists visiting Gulmarg an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Kashmir.