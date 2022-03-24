Craft Mela inaugurated at Pahalgam
Srinagar: Pahalgam will play host to a Craft Mela, a unique handicraft and handloom exhibition showcasing the exquisite art and craft of Kashmir.
As per the statement, the exhibition has been put together jointly by the Development Commissioner Handlooms Government of India and the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir.
Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of the officers of the District Administration including the Pahalgam Development Authority.
Speaking on the occasion, Shah expressed that the Exhibition will give artisans a suitable marketing platform to sell their beautiful products directly to the buyers and will give the tourists visiting Pahalgam an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Kashmir.
The Director said this exhibition will appeal to the connoisseur and the consumer alike as our skilled artisans have been giving creative expression to their rich folklore through this medium for centuries.
The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition that is attracting the visitors is the live demonstration of the various crafts including spinning and Kani and setting up of theme pavilion by Weavers Service Centre, Srinagar.
The 14-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina, Kani and other crafts. Pahalgam Exhibition is the fourth physical exhibition of the year 2022 that has been organised by the Department of H&H Kashmir within the UT this year.