Craftsmanship of Jammu and Kashmir unmatchable: CS

Srinagar: With an objective to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Vocal for Local’ and an emphasis on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), under the aegis of the Department of Commerce & Industry, in association with the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), organized an international Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) for local agricultural & food processing sector of J&K.
Addressing the forum virtually, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta highlighted the improved scenario of law-and-order and thriving business ecosystem within J&K.
Chief Secretary said that J&K is more peaceful now, digitally connected, with improving mobility infrastructure resulting in reducing logistic challenges faced by exporters.
He highlighted that the rail connectivity to Srinagar would be a reality next year. He maintained that J&K is focusing on improving ease of doing business and expects to be placed within top-ranking States/UTs by DPIIT.
He called for more such Buyer Seller Meets in the coming financial year for the promotion of trade and investment and said that such meets should show concrete results in terms of business transactions.
He spoke about harnessing the immense potential of produce from Kashmir by extending market access and emphasized the world-class quality of local products and said that the craftsmanship of JK is unmatchable.
He further assured the buyers from different countries that they can seek any help they genuinely need from the government of Jammu and Kashmir and become a partner in the growth story of Jammu and Kashmir.
Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Prashant Goyal, in his special address to the buyers and sellers present in the event underscored the contribution of Agriculture in the development of the economy of J&K wherein around 70% of the population residing in rural areas directly or indirectly depends on this sector for their livelihood and employability.
He also highlighted the progressive, competitive & investment-friendly policies of the Union Territory of J&K.
He highlighted that the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) package announced by central government is one of the best financial incentive packages offered by any State/ UT in India with a high return on investment and less input cost.
In addition to the incentives offered by the New Central Sector Scheme, the investor can avail of incentives offered by industrial policy & the other sectoral policies notified by the government.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri complimented the efforts of JKTPO for the BSM and emphasized on the importance of conducting more such events in near future.
He also highlighted the importance of field-level investments in the agriculture sector which will enhance the value of the local Agri products from J&K through processing.
He also recommended for feedback from both buyers and sellers so that further improvements can be done in the industrial ecosystem of J&K.