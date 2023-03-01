Craftsmanship of Jammu and Kashmir unmatchable: CS

Srinagar: With an objective to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Vocal for Local’ and an emphasis on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), under the aegis of the Department of Commerce & Industry, in association with the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), organized an international Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) for local agricultural & food processing sector of J&K.

Addressing the forum virtually, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta highlighted the improved scenario of law-and-order and thriving business ecosystem within J&K.

Chief Secretary said that J&K is more peaceful now, digitally connected, with improving mobility infrastructure resulting in reducing logistic challenges faced by exporters.

He highlighted that the rail connectivity to Srinagar would be a reality next year. He maintained that J&K is focusing on improving ease of doing business and expects to be placed within top-ranking States/UTs by DPIIT.

He called for more such Buyer Seller Meets in the coming financial year for the promotion of trade and investment and said that such meets should show concrete results in terms of business transactions.