Create gainful employment opportunities for women: Advisor Farooq Khan to JKWDC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired the 26th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development Corporation (JKWDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

Advisor Farooq Khan, who is also the Chairman of the corporation while speaking during the meeting highlighted the role of JKWDC in uplifting the economic conditions of the women folk and asked the management of the corporation to create plenteous and gainful employment opportunities for them and make them self sufficient.

The board decided to engage with the management of Shri Mata Vishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) regarding supply of Jute Prashad Bags with priority on locally made bags.