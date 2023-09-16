Crop insurance drive for 2023 begins in Jammu

Under the MPMH drive involving doorstep policy distribution, the Fasal Bima Policy Papers will be handover to insured farmers by empanelled Insurance companies i.e. IFFCO TOKIO & Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd with the collaboration of the Agriculture Department in districts of Jammu Division.

Speaking on this occasion, the Director Agriculture said that the farmers have been empowered against financial losses due to natural calamities by opting for Fasal Bima under PMFBY. He emphasised that the Fasal Bima Yojna will go a long way in mitigating the financial risk of the farmer suffering from the crop losses and aid in stabilizing the farmer's income. This will also ensure flow of credit in the Agriculture Sector. During the current season approx. 1.18 lakh policies will be delivered to the farmers.