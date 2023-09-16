Crop insurance drive for 2023 begins in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 16: Director Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Jammu, K. K. Sharma on Friday launched Meri Policy Mere Hath (MPMH) drive under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for season Kh-2023, here at Krishi Bhawan Talab Tillo.
Under the MPMH drive involving doorstep policy distribution, the Fasal Bima Policy Papers will be handover to insured farmers by empanelled Insurance companies i.e. IFFCO TOKIO & Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd with the collaboration of the Agriculture Department in districts of Jammu Division.
Speaking on this occasion, the Director Agriculture said that the farmers have been empowered against financial losses due to natural calamities by opting for Fasal Bima under PMFBY. He emphasised that the Fasal Bima Yojna will go a long way in mitigating the financial risk of the farmer suffering from the crop losses and aid in stabilizing the farmer's income. This will also ensure flow of credit in the Agriculture Sector. During the current season approx. 1.18 lakh policies will be delivered to the farmers.
He further informed that so far, 6 lakh farmers have enrolled, with over 1 lakh farmers benefiting from the PMFBY Scheme since 2017. A total of 96 Crore Rs in claim amounts has been disbursed in the Jammu Division till date. In the Kh 2023 season, an impressive 1.18 lakh farmers from the Jammu Division voluntarily embraced the PMFBY scheme."
Joint Director Extension, R. K. Hataishi Joint Director SLUB, Mahesh Verma, DDC, Sanjog Kotru, CAO Jammu, Vinod Kundal, Agriculture Economist, Jograj Salathia, Manoty Kumar Sharma (PMFBY Cell), Mahavir Singh Rawat, Reliance GIC and Sunil Lakhotra, IFFO Tokio and Farmers were present besides others.