Crown India greets people on 77th Independence Day

Jammu: Crown India Enterprises has extended the heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of 77th Independence Day.

Manu Rana, Managing Director of the company said, “Independence Day is the day of introspection, an occasion when every citizen has to remind himself of his duty to protect and further nourish the ideals & achievements of the nation.”

He paid homage and respect to the leaders and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country. “I pay tribute to the Jawans and officers of J&K Police, army and other central security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the motherland,” he said.

Giving details about his company, Rana said that Crown India Enterprises is committed to providing medical and commercial gases to the industrial sector as well as to the people of J&K at large.