Crown India greets people on 77th Independence Day

Jammu: Crown India Enterprises has extended the heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of 77th Independence Day.
Manu Rana, Managing Director of the company said, “Independence Day is the day of introspection, an occasion when every citizen has to remind himself of his duty to protect and further nourish the ideals & achievements of the nation.”
He paid homage and respect to the leaders and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country. “I pay tribute to the Jawans and officers of J&K Police, army and other central security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the motherland,” he said.
Giving details about his company, Rana said that Crown India Enterprises is committed to providing medical and commercial gases to the industrial sector as well as to the people of J&K at large.
With its unit established at the industrial area in Samba, Rana informed that earlier Crown India Enterprises was producing only commercial gases.
“But now it has started making pure gases like liquid nitrogen along with augmentation of its storage capacity. We have a storage capacity of 20,000 kg now and even those coming from other states to Jammu and Kashmir for setting up their new units here will never have any complaints regarding availability of any gas,” he assured.
The Company head said that while earlier some people had to procure liquid nitrogen from other states but now they would get the same at reasonable competitive prices in J&K itself. He said that keeping in view this problem the company focussed on augmenting and maintaining abundant stocks to ensure easy availability of gases to the customers.