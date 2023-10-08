Crude supply, inflation risks for India if war spreads to West Asia: Economists

They said it is a bit early to comment on the impact as the situation has to be monitored.

“In the worst case, there is also a likelihood of the conflict spreading across West Asia and involving several nations. That may lead to further supply challenges in crude oil where supply cuts by OPEC+ (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing countries) have already led to a rise in global prices,” Suman Chowdhury, the Chief Economist and Head of Research, Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd told IANS.

Chowdhury said with the rise in geo-political conflict, the global economy and trade may face further slowdown with a resurgence of inflation risks and higher volatility in the global markets which in turn can have an adverse effect on the rupee.