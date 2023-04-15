‘Crypto Assets is an issue that requires immediate attention from G20’

New Delhi, Apr 15: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that ‘Crypto Assets’ is an issue that requires immediate attention from the G20 and “our response has to ensure that we do not lose any potential benefits while protecting our economies from harm”.
Sitharaman made the remarks during a brainstorming session on “Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets” with G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington D.C. on Friday.
India currently holds the rotating annual presidency of G20 countries.