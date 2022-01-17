Cryptocurrencies could attract tax rates similar to lottery, TDS provisions

Taxmann said in a note that a Bill was expected to be presented during the Winter Session of Parliament to regulate cryptocurrencies. However, it was not introduced, and it is now expected that the government may take up this Bill in the upcoming Budget Session.

Considering the size of the market, the amount involved, and the risk coupled with cryptocurrencies, some changes may be brought in the taxation of cryptocurrencies in the Union Budget 2022-23, Taxmann said.