CS directs for making PSUs more vibrant and profitable

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the functioning of various Corporations and Public Sector Undertakings.
While chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed the concerned Managing Directors for making their respective public sector units more vibrant and financially viable.
He said that every corporation should be a profit-making corporation and all our efforts should be taken in this regard.
He directed them to come up with a clear and implantable plan within a month for the government's consideration which should specify how they are going to be profit oriented.
It was also noted that Cable Car Corporation, J&K Forest Development Corporation, J&K Minerals Corporation, etc are currently profit-making bodies.
He said that bottlenecks, if any, in the smooth functioning of these should be removed through policy and process enablers.