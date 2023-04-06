CS directs for making PSUs more vibrant and profitable

He said that every corporation should be a profit-making corporation and all our efforts should be taken in this regard.

He directed them to come up with a clear and implantable plan within a month for the government's consideration which should specify how they are going to be profit oriented.

It was also noted that Cable Car Corporation, J&K Forest Development Corporation, J&K Minerals Corporation, etc are currently profit-making bodies.

He said that bottlenecks, if any, in the smooth functioning of these should be removed through policy and process enablers.