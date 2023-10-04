CS directs incorporation of PSGA timelines in all citizen-centric services

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Prerna Puri; CEO, JKeGA; State Informatics Officer, NIC besides other senior officers of IT Department.

While charing the meeting, Chief Secretary reiterated the importance of e-services in transforming the life of a common citizen and said that e-servives are a very potent tool in realizing the J&K administration's aim of “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K”. Maintaining that e-services have brought about efficiency and transparency in the functioning of all the departments, he said that e-initiatives are being appreciated by public at large for their inherent hassle-free, transparent nature.

CS reemphasized the need to achieve the target of 1500 e-services so as to almost eliminate the need of a common citizen to knock on the door of any office for availing any government benefit.