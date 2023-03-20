CS e-inaugurates Divisional level Mega Job Fair at Kashmir Haat

He also maintained that during the last few years, the LG administration has made sustained efforts in establishing skill institutes for benefit of youth. It is the endeavour of the Government to provide all the assistance and support so that they are able to earn their livelihood respectably. He highlighted that many initiatives like Mission Youth, NRLM, Back to Village, My Town My Pride, Tourism Policy, Film Policy coupled with many other initiatives taken by individual departments are aimed at creating thousands of employment opportunities for our youth.

Dr Mehta also interacted with the job providers and seekers who were offered placement letters on spot. He encouraged the participants to make the best out of these opportunities as it benefits both in terms of attracting best talent and multiple opportunities to each of the applicants.