CS for carrying out QC before declaring villages as Model category under SBM

Srinagar Aug 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today took a review of the districts which were lagging behind in the declaration of their villages as ‘Model Category’ under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Grameen.
The Government is aspiring to declare the whole UT as the ODF+ by August 15 as per the defined parameters of the scheme and has to date been successful in registering progress of over 96 percent with remaining villages to be covered before Independence Day.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla/Kupwara/Kishtwar/Reasi besides the Director, Rural Sanitation and other concerned officers of the Department.
On the occasion, Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers to make it a practice to conduct a ‘Quality Check (QC)’ before declaring the villages as Model category ODF+ under SBM (G).
He called upon them to take recommendations of the concerned ‘Prabhari Officers’ and local Sarpanchs to declare any village as ODF+ category. He asked them that all the requisite facilities mandatory for this exercise like collection of waste, treatment of liquid waste, removing legacy waste, and availability of segregation sheds besides the visual cleanliness of surroundings should be cross-checked before making this declaration.