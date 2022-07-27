CS reviews progress of district Capex Budget

Srinagar, July 26: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review the progress under District Capex Budget 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries and all the District Development Commissioners (DDC).
While expressing concern about a low level of expenditures, the Chief Secretary asked the DDCs to speed up the execution of works so as to improve the performance of their respective districts in critical indicators. He also set a list of activities for DDCs to undertake several programmes that are to be saturated within the set timelines.
It was given out in the meeting that the total Plan size of District Capex Budget 2022-23 is Rs 22126.93 Crore which is 75 per cent more than the District Capex Budget 2021-22 i.e. Rs 12600.58 Crore.
It was also given out in the meeting that in order to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institution, Rs 1000.00 Crore for Panchayats, Rs 200 crore for DDCs and Rs 71.25 Crore for BDCs have been allocated this year. It was given out that the bottom-up approach has been adopted while formulating the plan so that public participation is ensured and public demands of emergent nature are incorporated in the respective plans.
Keeping in view the needs in the rural areas, Rs. 10914.08 Crore under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Rs. 3814.42 crore under MGNREGA, Rs. 1529.59 Crore under PMAY-G, Rs. 2001.12 crore under Pardhan Mantri Gram SadakYojna (PMGSY) and Rs. 47.53 Crore under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) have been earmarked during 2022-23. Giving further details, it was given out that 41905 works have been taken upto till 22nd, July 2022.
While enquiring about district-wise status regarding Amritsarovars, CS directed the DDCs to ensure the completion of a maximum number of Amrit Sarovars in a planned manner by 15th August this year. The DDCs in turn informed that work on most of the sites is going on smoothly and efforts are underway to complete the maximum number of Amritsarovars within the fixed timelines. DDCs of Samba, Kulgam and Shopian districts committed that all the 75 Amritsarovars will be completed by 15th August as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadika Amrit Mahotsav'.
He also reviewed the performance of Aspirational districts on critical indicators and discussed the number of works that every district will complete.
On the occasion, the meeting was briefed by the concerned DDC about the progress cum performance recorded by their respective districts.
The CS stressed upon the concerned officers to work in coordination with each other for achieving saturation in all the identified indicators and laid emphasis on realistic plan formulations in each indicator with proper convergence down the hierarchy.
CS further asked the DDCs to give special focus on the digital initiatives launched by the government. He emphasised ingraining the concept of Janbhagidari in the minds of people through different activities of ensuing Digital Week. He said that people should come to know about the availability of online services and they should actually participate in the governance process using all these digital services and avenues.