‘CSC’s playing a pivotal role in online public service delivery’

Jammu: Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer today conducted a visit of Model Common Service Centre (CSC) established by District Administration Jammu at Panchayat Bhawan, Chowadi, Tehsil Bahu and took feedback from the Public and CSC operators regarding the online Govt. Services are being provided under the ongoing Jan Abhiyan phase.

The Jan Abhiyan is a sincere endeavour to deliver more than 225 digital services to the citizens effectively and transparently. It is being observed from October 15 to 26 and is the preparatory phase of the fourth phase of the Government’s Back to Village (B2V4) programme, commencing from October 27.

During the Jan Abhiyan, which is in full swing across J&K, 35 departments would deliver around 100 people-centric schemes on a mission mode during the 11-day campaign.

Under this Digital Governance initiative, people can obtain online domicile certificates, revenue-related services, self-employment loans, Sehat Golden Cards, pension payments, and digital certificates besides verifying their land records.