CSIR-IIIM Jammu to host international meet

Jammu, Feb 5: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu is set to organise a major international conference on ethnopharmacology from February 16-18, 2024.

A curtain raiser for the event was held today, where Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM and Organising Chairman, provided details of the upcoming conference. Its theme is “Ethnopharmacology in Development of Phytopharmaceutical Drugs”.

The conference will see participation from distinguished scientists, researchers, industry experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. It will have over 20 technical sessions covering various aspects of drug discovery and development from traditional medicine and ethnopharmacology.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, is invited as the chief guest for the inaugural function on February 16. Other dignitaries like Prof. Vinod K Singh, Chairman CSIR-RAB, Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH, and former Chhattisgarh governors Shekhar Dutt and Dr. C.P. Thakur will also attend.

Around 100 invited experts from nearly 20 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Italy, Malaysia, Ghana, Bangladesh and others, will deliver talks at the conference. Nearly 700 delegates from across India have registered for the event so far.

The conference will feature sessions on evidence-based validation of traditional medicine, regulatory aspects of herbal drugs, opportunities in cannabis research, bioprospecting for novel therapeutics and more.