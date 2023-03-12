CSIR IIIM organises awareness programme

Pulwama, Mar 12: CSIR-IIIM Field Station Pulwama organised an awareness and planting material distribution programme under CSIR Floriculture Mission here today which was attended by progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, and florist nursery growers from different parts of the Kashmir division.
As per the statement, farmers across different districts of Kashmir Division converged to participate in the programme wherein they were informed about the various verticals of the Mission and the activities being carried out for enhancing the farm profitability and farmer income, gainful livelihood generation and entrepreneurship development through production and multiplication of different cut flower cultivars.
On the occasion, 40 farmers were provided with quality planting material for different cultivars of Lilium, Gerbera and Gladiolus. Farmers and florists present at the event thanked and appreciated the initiative and outreach under CSIR Floriculture Mission for the development of the highly remunerative Floriculture sector in J&K.
Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist Floriculture Mission while interacting with the participants informed that the activities under the Mission in J&K envisage scalable and sustainable production of high in demand cut and loose flowers, leveraging the suitabilty of diverse agro-climatic conditions and edaphic factors.
Handholding to the farmers, florists and entrepreneurs will be provided through the availability of the region-specific quality germplasm, imparting of training and capacity building for production and post-harvest handling including value addition technologies, he informed.
He also thanked Director, CSIR IIIM, Dr DS Reddy for his patronage and guidance and also acknowledged. Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Head IIIM Srinagar for his support in the smooth execution of Mission activities.