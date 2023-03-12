CSIR IIIM organises awareness programme

As per the statement, farmers across different districts of Kashmir Division converged to participate in the programme wherein they were informed about the various verticals of the Mission and the activities being carried out for enhancing the farm profitability and farmer income, gainful livelihood generation and entrepreneurship development through production and multiplication of different cut flower cultivars.

On the occasion, 40 farmers were provided with quality planting material for different cultivars of Lilium, Gerbera and Gladiolus. Farmers and florists present at the event thanked and appreciated the initiative and outreach under CSIR Floriculture Mission for the development of the highly remunerative Floriculture sector in J&K.