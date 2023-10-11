CSIR Jammu organises awareness programme

At the outset of the programme, Dr Shahid Rasool welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the activities being conducted under CSIR Floriculture Mission in UT. He informed that CSIR under the Ministry of Science and Technology has initiated various farmer-oriented mission mode projects for empowering farmers and inclusive development in the farm sector.

Saraf Singh Nag who was Chief Guest at the event informed that district Reasi offers huge scope and opportunities for commercial farming and skill-based agri-entrepreneurship.

He appreciated the initiative launched by CSIR IIIM Jammu for the farmers of the UT that envisages an increase in their income and livelihood generation through the cultivation of commercial floricultural crops and expressed his gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister for Science and Technology for his patronage in such initiatives of the Ministry.