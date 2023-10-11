CSIR Jammu organises awareness programme

Srinagar, Oct 11: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu organised an awareness, training and seed distribution programme under CSIR Floriculture Mission in coordination with Agriculture Production Department, Udhampur and Reasi today at SMVD Shrine Board Auditorium under the patronage of Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR IIIM Jammu.
A statement said that more than 330 participants including farmers and women self-help groups of NRLM from districts who participated in the programme were provided quality planting material.
The event was attended by Saraf Singh Nag, Chairman District Development Council, Reasi, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR IIIM Jammu, Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist CSIR Floriculture Mission, Tejinder Singh Wazir, Member J&K Kisan Advisory Board, Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi, officers of Department of Agriculture, Floriculture and SKUAST Jammu.
At the outset of the programme, Dr Shahid Rasool welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the activities being conducted under CSIR Floriculture Mission in UT. He informed that CSIR under the Ministry of Science and Technology has initiated various farmer-oriented mission mode projects for empowering farmers and inclusive development in the farm sector.
Saraf Singh Nag who was Chief Guest at the event informed that district Reasi offers huge scope and opportunities for commercial farming and skill-based agri-entrepreneurship.
He appreciated the initiative launched by CSIR IIIM Jammu for the farmers of the UT that envisages an increase in their income and livelihood generation through the cultivation of commercial floricultural crops and expressed his gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister for Science and Technology for his patronage in such initiatives of the Ministry.
Dr Zabeer Ahmed in his address highlighted the achievements and impact of the various societal programmes being implemented by CSIR IIIM and informed that farmers of the region have immensely benefited from the CSIR Missions and technologies like the Aroma Mission and the Floriculture Mission.
He further added that the Institute also embarks on optimal utilization of the huge under-utilized land mass through the cultivation of market-driven crops cash crops and secondary processing of the farm wastes and residues for value addition.
Speaking at the event, Babila Rakwal who was guest of honour while appreciating the outreach of the CSIR Floriculture Mission in the hilly district of Reasi, informed that Floriculture farming can achieve tangible outcomes for income enhancement and creating gainful employment opportunities owing to the huge pilgrim footfall for religious tourism and emphasised on the women empowerment through imparting skill-based training for development of the value added floral products.
Tejinder Singh Wazir, a prominent floriculturist while speaking at the event commended the efforts undertaken in the Mission for the farmer prosperity through floriculture farming and appealed to the authorities to permit the utilization of the loose flowers for offering at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and other major temples, shrines across district Reasi.
Earlier in the programme, a technical session was conducted wherein the detailed presentations on scientific cultivation, disease and pest management of marigold and other floricultural crops were delivered by Dr Iqra Farooq, CSIR IIIM, Prof. Kamlesh Bali, SKUAST Jammu, Prof RS Sodhi, SKUAST Jammu and banking schemes in agriculture by R.S Salathia, J&K Bank.