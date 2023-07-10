Cultinno, CII jointly organise pitch party at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, July 10: The Cultinno, an Innovation platform, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a successful pitch party at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar where students showcased their entrepreneurial prowess and presented their ground-breaking startup ideas.
The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with approximately a dozen registrations, highlighting the growing entrepreneurial spirit among the student community in the Institute.
The pitch party served as a platform for aspiring student entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative ideas before a panel of distinguished investors. Following a rigorous selection process, a select few were shortlisted to present their concepts to these esteemed investors on a subsequent day.
The Cultinno Pitch Party was an integral part of the 3rd International Conference on Contemporary Business Trends at NIT Srinagar. Representatives from CultInno, CII, and NIT Srinagar also shared their thoughts on the successful Pitch Party.