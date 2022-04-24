'Current power crisis due to sharp fall in generation'

"It is not a coal crisis but a power demand-supply mismatch... The power demand has registered an upswing as the economy has bounced back, summers have arrived early and the price of gas and imported coal have shot up sharply," Jain explained.

He added that a slew of measures are already under way to enhance total power supply in the country.

The gas-based power generation which has fallen drastically in the country has aggravated the crisis.

"Some of the thermal power plants in India were built along the coast so that imported coal could be used, brought from nearby countries like Indonesia... But with the sharp rise in the price of imported coal they have reduced the imports," Jain said.

The coastal thermal power plants are now generating around half of their capacity because of the sharp rise in the prices of imported coal. This has resulted in a gap between the demand and supply of electricity.