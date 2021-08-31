CURTAIN RAISER| Me & K to inaugurate Pashmina Excellence Centre today

“The opening of this centre represents an important step in reviving, promoting and protecting Kashmir Valley’s ancient hand-weaving techniques, which are being lost and forgotten due to the proliferation of cheap, machine-spun cashmere. This inspiring initiative is also bringing much needed sustainable employment opportunities for spinners(women) and weavers, whilst also ensuring them decent working conditions and fair wages”, a statement issued here reads.

“The Centre for Excellence in weaving prides itself on using only traditional hand techniques to produce the finest pashmina in the world – which Kashmir is famous for. The yarn is spun by hand, using a charkha ( spinning wheel) rather than a machine spun yarn. This makes the threads much finer, resulting in a softer and smoother pashmina. The exclusive focus on hand techniques means that wages offered to the craftspeople are almost double the market rate,"it added.

The inauguration function on Wednesday will also see the launch of ‘Ladakh Pashmina’ – another initiative to improve the quality of raw pashm coming into Kashmir by certifying at Craft Development Institute srinagar. The raw Pashm is packed in 1 kg bags, making it authentic & affordable for small-scale weavers. Me & K has chosen Tariq Shair (Founder and treasurer of Kashmir Pashmina Organisation) of AK Shawls as sole distributor for Raw Pashmina.