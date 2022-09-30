CVPPPL holds 11th Annual General Meeting

Jammu, Sep 30: The Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) today held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) under the Chairmanship of Chairperson CVPPL, Suresh Kumar.
The shareholders of the Company adopted the annual accounts for the year 2021-22 and authorised the Board of CVPPPL for fixation of remuneration of Statutory Auditors appointed by CAG for the year 2022-23.
Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, PDD, Y.K. Chaubey, CMD, NHPC, R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC, HasanNadeem, Managing Director, CVPPPL and SudhirAnand, Company Secretary, CVPPPL besides representatives of Promoters, Statutory and Secretarial Auditors attended the meeting.