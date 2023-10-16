Dabur, SKUAST-K to impart training on beekeeping

A statement issued here said that under this joint initiative, a seven-day training programme was organised in the university to impart technical knowledge required for efficient management of bee colonies and best beekeeping practices. The training will go a long way in providing income-generating opportunities to the local youth while bridging the skill deficits at the ground level.

"Beekeeping is an essential practice that not only contributes to the preservation of our environment, pollination of crops, ensuring food security and biodiversity but also offers tremendous potential for income generation and sustainable livelihoods in communities. However, for many young people, especially those in underserved regions, access to the necessary training and resources is limited. This joint initiative by Dabur and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology-Kashmir aims to bridge that gap and provide valuable opportunities for local youth while promoting ethical and sustainable beekeeping practices," Dabur India Limited Marketing Head-Health Supplements Prashant Agarwal said.