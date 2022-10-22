Darakhshan Andrabi greets Tariq Ghani for his re-election as President CCIK

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the special function organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) after concluding the 15th AGM in which the new body of CCIK was elected.

Director Health Services Dr Mushtaq Rather, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Athar Amir and Director EDI Dr Aijaz were guests of honour.

Dr Andrabi felicitated the new body on the occasion. She extended her greetings to the newly elected President Tariq Ghani Bedaba and his team and assured them of all cooperation for boosting the business sector. “Our business sector has the potential of providing jobs to our youth and it is the responsibility of us all to be part of the growth story of our business fraternity”, said Dr Andrabi on the occasion.