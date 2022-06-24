Database of artisans reviewed

Srinagar, June 24: Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar today reviewed the artisan database which has been created under the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.
As per the statement, the consultant M/s Spectrum Planning India Pvt Ltd engaged in carrying out the survey and compilation of the database and briefed the Director and other participants of salient features of the database which stands completed.
While appreciating the work done by the consultant, Director stressed the need for hosting the database on a cloud server at the earliest so that optimum use of the data for formulating the policies and interventions being undertaken by the Department.
The Database assumes special significance in view of the various measures announced by the Government recently for the upliftment of the sector. Besides Deputy Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Assistant Directors of the Department and other senior officers of the Department also participated in the review meeting.