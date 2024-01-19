DC Bandipora inaugurates Hi-tech walnut Nursery

Bandipora, Jan 19: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel Ur Rehman Rather today visited Sumbal sub-division to review the functioning of various horticulture units established under various developmental schemes viz. CAPEX, HADP, HDP and MIDH.

He was accompanied by SDM Sumbal Amir Choudhary; Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Bandipora, Farooq Ahmad; Horticulture Development Officer Sumbal, Sajad Hussain and other concerned field officers.

During the visit, the DC inspected various cultivation structures, including Hi-Tech poly house, High-tech Nurseries, Mother Blocks and other initiatives taken under various developmental schemes of Horticulture Development.

Rather took stock of the process of production of quality fruit plants of different fruit crops and their further distribution among the farming community and realization of the revenue.

Chief Horticulture Officer Bandipora briefed the DC about the initiatives taken under various schemes in the district.

The DC also inaugurated a Hi-tech walnut Nursery established under CAPEX at Rakhi Asham.

CHO informed that a Hi-tech walnut nursery has been established on 5 kanals of land with a project cost of 15 lakh, for which 7.5 lakh was provided by the department as assistance.

The DC, on the occasion, lauded the owner of a high-tech walnut nursery for taking benefit of Govt. Sponsored scheme.

Rather also visited the Modified High Density Plantation at Shilvat and Asham.

It was informed that High Density plantation at Shilvat has been established on 15 kanals of land with project cost of around Rs 29 lakh for which Rs 14.85 lakh has been provided by the department as assistance and High Density Plantation at Asham has been established on 08 kanals of land with project cost Rs 15.84 lakh and assistance of Rs 7.92 lakh.