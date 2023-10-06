DC Bandipora reviews progress of works on Ring Road Project

Bandipora, Oct 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed Friday convened a meeting of officers to review the progress of work on the ambitious ring road project.
The meeting discussed in detail progress achieved and other issues of the ring road project.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC asked the concerned authorities to conduct demarcation of the land involved, keeping in consideration less damage to property. He directed the concerned officials to clear all the bottlenecks so that the project is completed in a timely manner.
He assured all possible support from the District Administration in construction of the ring road project and asked the concerned to remove bottlenecks without delay. The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Coordination/ACD Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi, Project Director NHAI, ACR Bandipora, Tehsildar Sumbal and other concerned officers from line departments and NHAI.