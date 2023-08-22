DC Bandipora reviews progress of works under JJM

Bandipora, Aug 22: In order to take an appraisal of the progress of effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Tuesday convened a meeting of concerned officers at DC Office Complex here.
During the meeting, the DC in his remarks asserted that the implementation of JJM scheme is being monitored by District Administration Bandipora on daily basis and every effort is being made to ensure that 100% saturation is achieved in all the works undertaken under JJM scheme.
During the meeting, the DC reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress of the works being executed under the JJM.
Asserting that JJM is a major flagship program to cover all households, Dr Owais directed all the officers to work in coordination and ensure smooth execution of JJM works in their areas.
He directed officers of all concerned departments that all households are connected through tap water, besides all pending schools, anganwadi centres, health centres and panchayat ghars be also provided with tap water connections under JJM scheme across the district.