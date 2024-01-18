DC Baramulla approves District Export Action Plan

Baramulla, Jan 18: In an endeavour to boost the export prospects of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today chaired a meeting of the District Level Export Promotion Committee at the DC Office Baramulla.

The focus of the meeting was to review and approve the District Export Action Plan (DEAP) for the Baramulla district. During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) consultant, highlighting both hard and soft measures crucial for enhancing exports. The meeting comprehensively discussed One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, with special attention to positioning Baramulla as an Export Hub, particularly for products like apples and carpets.

The DC while approving the DEAP provided by JKTPO, exhorted upon committee members in the meeting to meticulously examine the plan, emphasizing the need for realistic data like accurate production and export figures in finalising potential export products for the district. Minga Sherpa further directed the JKTPO team members to conduct a physical survey in the district, focusing on production trends and other relevant data related to products identified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to gather precise information to execute the plan.

The Meeting was attended by General Manager of District Industries Centre Baramulla, Chief Planning Officer Javid Ahmad, Agriculture Officer, Horticulture Officer, Assistant Director Handicrafts, Handloom, Consultant from JKTPO besides DDG, Foreign Trade G.O.I, MSME also joined the meeting through Virtual mode.

This significant step underscores the commitment of the district administration to fortify Baramulla’s position in the global market and stimulate economic growth through meticulous and strategic export planning.