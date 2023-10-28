DC Baramulla chairs District Cooperative Development Committee meeting
Baramulla, Oct 28: District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, today convened a meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) Baramulla here to review the progress of the Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) established under the vision "Sahakar-se-Samriddhi" as envisaged by the Prime Minister for implementation of a plan for strengthening cooperative societies.
Additional District Development Commissioner Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Baramulla, Mohammad Arif Shah, Officers of Panchayat, Agriculture, Food and Civil Supplies, Animal Husbandry, J&K State Cooperative Bank besides representatives from other concerned departments were present in the meeting.
At the outset, Dy Registrar briefed on the status of Cooperative Societies in Baramlla and informed that the work being done on key components in 31 identified PACS to diversify the business activities and make them vibrant economic entities at the grassroot level.
The meeting was informed that computerization of all PACS will be completed by 14th of November, 2023 and registration of PACS in all panchayat halqas will be done by December, 2023.
Likewise, the DC was informed that data of all Cooperative Societies registered in Baramlla District has been entered on the National Cooperative Database as on date.
Highlighting the significant achievement of the Cooperative Societies, it was informed that Jammu Kashmir Milk Producers Co-operative Ltd(JKMPCL) collected milk @ Rs.61.25/-from the dairy cooperative society.
Further it was given out that 5 PACS have been identified for LPG distribution centres viz PACS Sheeri, Duroo, Kunzer, Dangiwacha and Nooripora while PACS Warpora, block Zangair has been earmarked for Petrol/Diesel outlet. It also mentioned that 5 PACS viz Delina, Sheeri, Kreeri, Dangiwach and Nambla have received approval for operating Jan Aushadi Kendras in the district.
Under "One PACS per District for World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan", the DC instructed the concerned officers to repurpose the resources for the creation of a cold storage facility dedicated to preserving fruits in absence of surplus of grains in the district.
After thoroughly reviewing each component, Dr. Sehrish underscored the critical need for ensuring that the schemes' benefits are disbursed solely based on merit, devoid of any prejudices or favoritism. Emphasizing the essence of concerted action, the DC urged all Committee members to collaborate seamlessly in pursuit of achieving the outlined objectives of the cooperative ecosystem.