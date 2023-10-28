DC Baramulla chairs District Cooperative Development Committee meeting

Further it was given out that 5 PACS have been identified for LPG distribution centres viz PACS Sheeri, Duroo, Kunzer, Dangiwacha and Nooripora while PACS Warpora, block Zangair has been earmarked for Petrol/Diesel outlet. It also mentioned that 5 PACS viz Delina, Sheeri, Kreeri, Dangiwach and Nambla have received approval for operating Jan Aushadi Kendras in the district.

Under "One PACS per District for World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan", the DC instructed the concerned officers to repurpose the resources for the creation of a cold storage facility dedicated to preserving fruits in absence of surplus of grains in the district.

After thoroughly reviewing each component, Dr. Sehrish underscored the critical need for ensuring that the schemes' benefits are disbursed solely based on merit, devoid of any prejudices or favoritism. Emphasizing the essence of concerted action, the DC urged all Committee members to collaborate seamlessly in pursuit of achieving the outlined objectives of the cooperative ecosystem.