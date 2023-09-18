DC Baramulla discusses Action Plan for conducting Tourist Festival in Ladoora

Baramulla, Sep 18: In view of conducting Tourist Festival at Ladoo Ladoora Rafiabad on September 20, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting with all the concerned officers at the DC Office Complex here to finalize its action plan.
A threadbare discussion was held on the subject wherein various strategies were discussed for conducting grand tourist Festival at the venue. On the occasion, Dr Sehrish directed officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements and provisions of services are put in place/ made for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Festival.
During the meeting, all the concerned departments were earmarked for making their respective arrangements.
Provision of uninterrupted transport facilities to the venue, Parking management, supply of drinking water, security arrangements, availability of first aid and other logistics was entrusted upon all the concerned departments.
The DC asked the departments to promote the tourist destinations, cultural heritage and other monuments through social media platforms. Furthermore, Dr Sehrish observed that the tourism potential of the district is vast and unique and asserted that the District Administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources, besides opening up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people through the tourism industry.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina; Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.