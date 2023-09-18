DC Baramulla discusses Action Plan for conducting Tourist Festival in Ladoora

A threadbare discussion was held on the subject wherein various strategies were discussed for conducting grand tourist Festival at the venue. On the occasion, Dr Sehrish directed officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements and provisions of services are put in place/ made for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Festival.

During the meeting, all the concerned departments were earmarked for making their respective arrangements.

Provision of uninterrupted transport facilities to the venue, Parking management, supply of drinking water, security arrangements, availability of first aid and other logistics was entrusted upon all the concerned departments.