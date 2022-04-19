DC Baramulla signs MoU with Haryana based Consultancy on skill development

Briefing about the MoU, the DC said that the agreement was made on the areas of Institutional Strengthening at the District level for Planning, Delivering and Monitoring of Skill Development Programmes.

He added that it will support the implementation of identified measures under centrally sponsored Project SANKALP –ASA (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) besides enhancing the market relevance of skill development programmes among women and other disadvantaged groups.

It is worth mentioning that the agreement was signed in presence of the members of the District Skill committee Baramulla including the Industrial representatives of the district.