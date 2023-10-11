DC Baramulla takes holistic review of RDD works, other sponsored schemes

Baramulla, Oct 11: In order to take a sector-wise review of the physical and financial progress of works under different schemes and sponsored programmes including PMAY-G, MGNREGA, SBM-G and other sectors, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting with the functionaries of Rural Development Department Baramulla at DC Office Complex here.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina; Joint Director Planning, Muhammad Yousuf Rather; Sub Divisional Magistrates, ACD, ACP, Revenue Officers, BDOs besides other functionaries of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Development Baramulla briefed the chair about the current pace and progress of MGNREGA, PMAY (G), SBM (G) among others.
While reviewing the physical and financial progress under MGNREGA 2023-24, the meeting was informed that a total of 25859 households of Baramulla district have been provided jobs with disbursement of more than Rs. 21.83 Crores wages under total allocation of Rs. 30.6781 crores thereby making record release of the said wages to 99.5% within 15 days.
It was also given out that 84 households stand registered under 100 days of guaranteed wage employment category.
Presenting further breakup, the meeting was informed that a record of 8.52 lac households were provided jobs under MGNREGA against the target of 4.85 lacs up to the current month making the achievement to 175%. Under this feat, 3315 works stand completed against the total target of 13000 and the rest of the works are to be completed up to March 2024, it added.
Similarly, the meeting also informed that 78000 job cards are registered with the Department in Baramulla under which 66000 Job cards are active as unskilled manual workers.
During the meeting, the chair was appraised that out of 339 cases sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), 335 beneficiaries have been benefited till date while as the remaining cases are to be completed after proper verification and requisite formalities.
The meeting also discussed the progress made under Awaas Plus Scheme during 2023-24 and informed that 3818 registered beneficiaries were benefited in the first instance with the first installment.