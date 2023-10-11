DC Baramulla takes holistic review of RDD works, other sponsored schemes

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina; Joint Director Planning, Muhammad Yousuf Rather; Sub Divisional Magistrates, ACD, ACP, Revenue Officers, BDOs besides other functionaries of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Development Baramulla briefed the chair about the current pace and progress of MGNREGA, PMAY (G), SBM (G) among others.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress under MGNREGA 2023-24, the meeting was informed that a total of 25859 households of Baramulla district have been provided jobs with disbursement of more than Rs. 21.83 Crores wages under total allocation of Rs. 30.6781 crores thereby making record release of the said wages to 99.5% within 15 days.