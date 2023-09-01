DC B’la inaugurates Ayushman Bhava campaign at Delina

Baramulla Sep 1: To achieve 100 percent saturation in coverage of all health schemes in mission mode and ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes to every intended beneficiary in the district, Ayushman Bhava campaign was today launched across all the sub divisions of Baramulla district.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar in presence of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf and other concerned functionaries of Health Department inaugurated Ayushman Bhava campaign at Panchayat Ghar Delina, here.
It is worth mentioning here that Ayushman Bhava campaign has been launched for conducting the awareness campaign in Schools, Colleges, Health Centers and Anganwadi Centers across the district with an aim to ensure that the benefits of all health schemes of the central and UT government reach the intended beneficiaries.
After inaugurating the campaign, the DC laid special focus on generating awareness with regard to the programme. She informed that during this ambitious programme of four months, initiatives will be taken to ensure that all the government-sponsored health benefits are provided to all beneficiaries of the district.
The DC further said that the campaign will also help in making people aware about the importance of utilizing screening services for non-communicable diseases (NCD) and other diseases through health and wellness centers and also about communicable diseases such as the elimination of tuberculosis, among others.
These will also be used for routine immunisation, mental healthcare, elderly care services, DC added.
Meanwhile, various health cards including Golden and Abha were distributed among the eligible beneficiaries besides registrations were also carried out for the intending stakeholders.