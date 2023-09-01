DC B’la inaugurates Ayushman Bhava campaign at Delina

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar in presence of Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf and other concerned functionaries of Health Department inaugurated Ayushman Bhava campaign at Panchayat Ghar Delina, here.

It is worth mentioning here that Ayushman Bhava campaign has been launched for conducting the awareness campaign in Schools, Colleges, Health Centers and Anganwadi Centers across the district with an aim to ensure that the benefits of all health schemes of the central and UT government reach the intended beneficiaries.