DC Budgam inaugurates Job Fair at SAM College

Budgam, Oct 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today inaugurated a day job fair/placement drive at Sheikh-ul-Alam Memorial (SAM), Degree College Budgam.
The day-long fair was organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Budgam for youth (skilled/unskilled) for their placement in various companies.
Youth from different colleges including ITI institutions participated in the job fair and appeared in on spot interview process for their recruitment.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the exclusive job fair was organised under the directions of Hon’ ble Lieutenant Governor of J&K, that students and youth of the district seeking employment are facilitated to avail job opportunities.
The DC while addressing the participating aspirants appealed to them to actively participate in such job fairs and take maximum benefits out of these placement drives.
He said such events shall be conducted in other parts of the district in future also. He said besides job fairs, the District Administration Budgam will train unemployed youth under District Skill Development Plan to bridge gap between level of skills of youth and requirement of the job providing companies.
The DC said various skill development courses shall be conducted to ready our youth for their employment as per the demand in the market.
He said that there are vast opportunities for aspiring candidates under different ambitious schemes including Tejaswini, Mumkin, PMEGP and HADP not only get a job but also become a job providers themselves.
Assuring full support and handholding, the DC urged youth to register under employment schemes and set up their enterprises in hospitality, handicraft, tourism, or anywhere in the service sector to explore vast livelihood opportunities for them.
The Principal SAM College Budgam, Dr Mudasir Afshan while speaking on the occasion motivated the students to participate in such programs and avail opportunities to showcase their talent and job opportunities.
Earlier, the opening remarks were given by the officials of DE&CC, Budgam.
Various companies like Fil- Industries, Fair Deal Motors, Al-Hasain Travel, CRL Diagnostics, New Look Advertisement, Himalayan Motors, Digi-Tech, Royal International, Ashoka Leyland were the main companies that participated in the fair.
The DC also distributed sanction letters among various Tejaswini and Handicraft scheme beneficiaries.
ADDC Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak, JD Employment Kashmir Zeenat Ara and other officers of Employment were also present on the occasion.
Various successful entrepreneurs and Tejaswini beneficiaries also shared their successful stories on the occasion.