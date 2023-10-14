DC Budgam inaugurates Job Fair at SAM College

The day-long fair was organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Budgam for youth (skilled/unskilled) for their placement in various companies.

Youth from different colleges including ITI institutions participated in the job fair and appeared in on spot interview process for their recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the exclusive job fair was organised under the directions of Hon’ ble Lieutenant Governor of J&K, that students and youth of the district seeking employment are facilitated to avail job opportunities.