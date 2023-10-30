DC Ganderbal chairs 1st working committee meet of VIKALP

VIKALP is a Flagship initiative of district administration Ganderbal to provide a platform to potential entrepreneurs which aims to present skill education and entrepreneurship as an option to the youth of the district.

The VIKALP center placed in Government Degree College, Ganderbal aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a conducive environment for idea incubation, business development, innovation, offer mentorship, guidance, and access to resources for startup ventures. It also aims to facilitate and collaborate between students, mentors, industry experts, and investors. Organize workshops, seminars, and networking events that promote entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.