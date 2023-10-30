DC Ganderbal chairs 1st working committee meet of VIKALP

Ganderbal, Oct 30: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired the first working committee meeting of Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launch Pad (VIKALP) at VC room, here.
VIKALP is a Flagship initiative of district administration Ganderbal to provide a platform to potential entrepreneurs which aims to present skill education and entrepreneurship as an option to the youth of the district.
The VIKALP center placed in Government Degree College, Ganderbal aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a conducive environment for idea incubation, business development, innovation, offer mentorship, guidance, and access to resources for startup ventures. It also aims to facilitate and collaborate between students, mentors, industry experts, and investors. Organize workshops, seminars, and networking events that promote entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.
During the meeting, DC stressed the importance of startup culture and providing incubation facilities to the aspiring entrepreneurs of the district. He also instructed the concerned officials to start the weeklong entrepreneurship workshop for final year and pass out students of the district.
The DC directed Entrepreneurship Development cells, Atal Tinkering Labs and VIKALP to work in close coordination in order to create the synergy for innovation and entrepreneurship culture across the district.