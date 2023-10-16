DC Ganderbal chairs DCDC meeting

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held on various agenda points including the status of the adoption of Model Bye-laws by PACS, status of hardware purchase, targets for establishing new multipurpose PACS, formation of FPOs by PACS, identification of PACS for convergence with PM-KUSUM scheme, establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras by PACS and other initiatives.

While discussing the agenda points, the DC stressed the importance of the Cooperative movement and how it benefits society on a large scale for their economic empowerment and income generation.

During the meeting, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Ganderbal presented an overview of the present status of Cooperative Societies in the district besides deliberating upon the work being done to strengthen the Cooperative movement across the district.