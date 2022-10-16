DC Ganderbal, Director Tourism flag off Kashmir Premier Mountain Biking Challenge

Ganderbal, Oct16: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir and Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb today flagged off 45 Km off road cycle race from Madri Meharbaan Stadium Ganderbal to Mammer Sonamarg in which around 100 cyclists from different states including J&K, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar participated.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said Mountain biking as an adventure sport is gaining rapid popularity in J&K and such events have played a vital role in popularizing this sport. He complemented the organizers for holding 'Kashmir Premier Mountain Biking Challenge' in Ganderbal district which will help to popularize the adventure tourism in the district and assured all support from the district administration in organizing such adventure sport events in the district.
The competition was held in various categories like Mens Elite, Masters and Youth Boys.
The culmination ceremony was held at JKTDC Cafeteria Mammer during which position holders were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and Director Tourism Kashmir.
Waheed Ahmad got Ist position, Dr Akbar Khan got second and Bazil Rather got third position in"Mens Elite".! Mohammad Zamin Reshi got Ist Position, Irfan Mir Second and Sajad Yousuf got third position in "Masters".
Adnan Bashir got Ist Position, Parveez Ahmad second and Arsalan was third in Youth Boys category.
Faisal Shafi & Tahir Shameem got ist position, Zulfkar & Ikhlaq second and Mushtaq Bhat & Abdul Shaqoor got third in Team of Two Category.