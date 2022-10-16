DC Ganderbal, Director Tourism flag off Kashmir Premier Mountain Biking Challenge

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said Mountain biking as an adventure sport is gaining rapid popularity in J&K and such events have played a vital role in popularizing this sport. He complemented the organizers for holding 'Kashmir Premier Mountain Biking Challenge' in Ganderbal district which will help to popularize the adventure tourism in the district and assured all support from the district administration in organizing such adventure sport events in the district.

The competition was held in various categories like Mens Elite, Masters and Youth Boys.