DC Ganderbal reviews progress achieved in District CAPEX 2023-24
Ganderbal, Oct 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting to review the progress achieved in District Capex 2023-24 and other schemes in the district.
At the outset, the DC took a comprehensive department-wise review of tendering and allotment of works under District Capex and held a threadbare discussion on the status of re-tendering of works, delay in allotment of works, and physical and financial progress.
The Chief Planning Officer informed the meeting that authorization has been given to 1401 works out of 1422 works and 1211 works are also allotted under District Capex 2023-24 besides, 96 percent tendering is also done.
The DC passed necessary instructions for expediting the pace of tendering and allotment of works of remaining works and directed the HODs to utilize all available resources to the optimum so that most works are completed within the timeline.
He also impressed upon the officers to ensure regular monitoring and stressed better liaising and coordination between administrative and engineering wings so as to keep up the pace of the works.
The meeting was attended by SE, PWD; ACD, ACP, Chief Planning Officer, CMO, Executive Engineers of various wings, BDOs and other concerned.