DC Ganderbal reviews progress achieved in District CAPEX 2023-24

The DC passed necessary instructions for expediting the pace of tendering and allotment of works of remaining works and directed the HODs to utilize all available resources to the optimum so that most works are completed within the timeline.

He also impressed upon the officers to ensure regular monitoring and stressed better liaising and coordination between administrative and engineering wings so as to keep up the pace of the works.

The meeting was attended by SE, PWD; ACD, ACP, Chief Planning Officer, CMO, Executive Engineers of various wings, BDOs and other concerned.