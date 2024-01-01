DC Ganderbal reviews progress under HADP

Ganderbal, Jan 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting of officers from Agriculture and allied sectors here to review the achievements made under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the district.

At the outset, the DC took a thorough examination of the physical and financial progress achieved by the agriculture department and allied sectors under the HADP. He also sought details about the baseline survey and registration of eligible farmers on Daksh Kisan Portal.

Each department presented a comprehensive overview of their achievements, detailing aspects such as plan implementation, beneficiary approvals, banking connections, convergence of activities, and processing of applications through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Highlighting the pivotal role of HADP in establishing a robust and profitable agricultural ecosystem, the DC underscored its significance in supporting local farmers. He emphasized the need for effective implementation of the plan to ensure maximum benefits for the farming communities.

The DC directed departmental officers to streamline HADP implementation so that a commitment to optimizing its advantages for sustainable agricultural growth is achieved.

Recognising the importance of awareness programs, the DC urged officers to conduct outreach initiatives so that all eligible farmers are covered under the programme.